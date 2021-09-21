This Homeland is Our Platform (BMBP) is preparing an initiative for the treatment of Asya Polatlı*, who has SMA Type 1 disease, Yeniduzen reported.

In a written statement issued on behalf of the platform, it was said that the talks initiated with the Minister of Health of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Ioannou, Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and European Parliament Deputy Niyazi Kızılyürek were being closely followed.

In a statement made by the President of the Cyprus Turkish Artists and Writers Union, Hüseyin Bahca said, “We will not allow baby Asya to be blindly left to die by the government”.

The written statement is as follows:

“As This Country is Our Platform, we follow the events related to baby Asya with concern. Baby Asya has been deprived of the most basic human rights, the right to health, by the government. The health crisis in Ankara took place in front of the whole society for weeks. The health crisis in the north of the island has deepened with the pandemic. While the government stands by the capitalist class under every condition, it does not invest a single penny in public hospitals.

“First of all, Minister of Health Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister Ersan Saner at the head of the government, and President Ersin Tatar are responsible for the life of baby Asya. The cost of the Zolgensma treatment – $2.4 million, is not covered by either the Republic of Turkey or the TRNC. There has been no decision produced by the Council of Ministers or the Turkish Embassy in this regard. Unfortunately, despite all the warnings, Health Minister Ünal Üstel continues to mislead the public. The majority of the society is under the impression that the cost of baby Asya’s drug (gene therapy) will be met. This is a mistake. It is misinformation.

“From Ünal Üstel to Ersin Tatar Is the TRNC state too weak to afford the 2.4 million dollar Zolgensma medicine for baby Asya? What good is a government and community leader who cannot give even the most basic human rights to the children of our people? Asya Baby will die if she can’t have her Zolgensma medicine. She needs to take this medicine urgently.

“We will not let baby Asya be left to die by the government in disguise. We have decided to take all necessary initiatives in this area. We closely follow the talks initiated with the Minister of Health of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Ioannou, Community Leader Nicos Anastasiades and European Parliament Deputy Niyazi Kızılyürek. If necessary, we will start negotiations with the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus regarding the supply of Zolgensma medicine for baby Asya..

“As This Country is Our Platform, we will be in unconditional solidarity with baby Asya Baby volunteers, especially the Baby Asya Right to Health Platform. First of all, we will not make Asya and our people the victims of those who cannot manage this country. Health is the most basic human right. Give baby Asya’s right to health right now!”

Yeniduzen

*An article published by LGC News announcing that Asya would be receiving treatment after being made a Turkish citizen, as had been reported in other Turkish Cypriot newspapers, has now been removed.