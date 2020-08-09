Latest Headlines

Dr. Emre Y. Vudalı – Public Health Officer

Following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Limassol, member of the Board of the Cyprus Turkish Medical Association, Preventive Medicine and Public Health Officer Dr. Emre Y. Vudalı stated that the medical association recommended that people avoid travelling to that area unless essential.

It was also recommended that visitors to Limassol take a PCR test.

Dr. Vudalı emphasised that people should travel to different regions as little as possible.

This recommendation echoes the words of the Minister of Health who said that people should avoid crossing the border to the south unless it was absolutely unavoidable to do so. In recent weeks, incidents of Covid-19 in South Cyprus have spiked.

To date, there have been 1,233 cases of Covid-19 detected in South Cyprus, 856 people with the virus have been discharged from hospital and there have been 26 deaths from the disease.

Yeniduzen

