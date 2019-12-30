An autopsy on Mrs. Patricia Elizabeth Ann Hughes has been completed to establish cause of death, Police said that this morning. Mrs. Hughes (71), died in a fire in the LA Hotel in Lapta on Boxing Day.

According to information from the Police Press Officer, Mrs. Hughes’s exact cause of death will be determined after investigations are completed.

Six rooms on the second floor of the hotel and 40 metres of corridor were completely destroyed. While ten other rooms were partially burned, the hotel was damaged by the heat and smoke.

Guests were evacuated and accommodated at other hotels.

Police continue their investigations of the cause of the fire.

Kibris News Agency