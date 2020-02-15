Latest Headlines

AtlasGlobal Airlines Declares Bankruptcy

26 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - AtlasGlobal AircraftAtlasGlobal Airlines has announced that it officially filed for bankruptcy.

The airline company, which has been struggling with financial problems for a long time, officially filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

The Turkey Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Twitter that the company had filed for bankruptcy and has ceased operating.

Cost of Flights Go Up

Ticket prices, which are expected to decrease after the February holiday have gone up.

While there are no tickets to Istanbul for less than 550 TL, Adana flights started with flights exceeding 400 TL. Transport Minister Tolga Atakan told ‘Yeni Duzen’ that negotiations with related companies are continuing to introduce additional flights.

While there was no major change in flights to Adana after the semester break, it was noted that the round trip prices to Istanbul and London decreased slightly.

Nevertheless, cheaper flights from Larnaca to London make an attractive alternative.

Yeni Duzen

Related Articles

Photo of UK No Longer Debating Cyprus Federal Reunification

UK No Longer Debating Cyprus Federal Reunification

21 hours ago
Photo of Maraş is Just a Brainstorming Session: Ozersay

Maraş is Just a Brainstorming Session: Ozersay

22 hours ago
Photo of No Invite for Akinci to Maraş Round Table Meeting

No Invite for Akinci to Maraş Round Table Meeting

23 hours ago
Photo of Akinci’s Spokeman Responds to Attacks on President

Akinci’s Spokeman Responds to Attacks on President

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker