AtlasGlobal Airlines has announced that it officially filed for bankruptcy.

The airline company, which has been struggling with financial problems for a long time, officially filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

The Turkey Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Twitter that the company had filed for bankruptcy and has ceased operating.

Cost of Flights Go Up

Ticket prices, which are expected to decrease after the February holiday have gone up.

While there are no tickets to Istanbul for less than 550 TL, Adana flights started with flights exceeding 400 TL. Transport Minister Tolga Atakan told ‘Yeni Duzen’ that negotiations with related companies are continuing to introduce additional flights.

While there was no major change in flights to Adana after the semester break, it was noted that the round trip prices to Istanbul and London decreased slightly.

Nevertheless, cheaper flights from Larnaca to London make an attractive alternative.

Yeni Duzen