Athletes wanting to use the Nicosia Atatürk Stadium were left angry and disgusted at the condition it was left in after the culture and sports festival “One World Northern Cyprus” was held on 17-19 July, Yeniduzen reported.

The running track suffered damage, there were vehicle ruts left in the long jump lanes and manhole covers were broken.

The whole arena was left covered in garbage and no attempt had been made to clean up after the festival was over.

Former national athlete Meliz Redif, one of the athletes who use the stadium for training, shared her dismay at the condition of the arena on social media.

Kerem Güneşer, one of the triathletes of Tüfekçi Sports Club, expressed his reaction with the following words under the title “BI WORLD PISLIK”. He said, “It is a sports and cultural festival. The state of the country’s only sports complex is obvious. The running track is ruined…..

“The ruts of the forklifts in the track, the running track has been broken up, the broken manhole covers and a wrecked grass field…The organization was really super”.

Deniz Kalibcıoğlu, one of the triathletes of Ares Sports Club, gave his reaction to the events with these words: “I told my close circle from the first day that this would happen. It was obvious that this would happen… Shame on you. Who will pay for this mess, when and how will this destruction be repaired? We only had one place, and now it’s s**t….”

Yeniduzen