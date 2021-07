Patients who have Covid-19 and are asymptomatic may self-isolate at home as of Monday, 19 July, the Ministry of Health announced, Yeniduzen reported.

Providing they have a doctor’s approval, asymptomatic patients may quarantine at home but will be required to wear an electronic wristband which monitors their whereabouts.

The decision was made by the Committee on Infectious Diseases and published in the Official Gazette.

Yeniduzen