13 seconds ago
North Cyprus News - Ercan - ArrivalsArrivals from the UK began on Thursday, however, passengers must remain in quarantine for seven days

They also must  present a negative coronavirus test certificate. The test must be taken three to five days prior to departure. Upon their arrival in North Cyprus, passengers from the UK will be tested for a second time and then will be quarantined for seven days. After which time, they will be tested for a third time.

Passengers from the UK will have to pay for the cost of testing and quarantine. Turkish Cypriots will be exempt from the quarantine costs

The decision to permit arrivals from the UK was because of  the decrease in the number of Covid-19 infections in the UK, the Ministry of Health said.

The Greek Cypriot side is ready to include the UK in category B on August 1 if the downward trend in cases continues.  This will mean arrivals have to provide a negative test on arrival.

Cyprus Mail

 

