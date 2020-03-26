Applications to the Immovable Property Commission- IPC have been postponed until the next government announcement due to the partial curfew imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

President of the Immovable Property Commission Ayfer Said Erkmen, said that within the framework of the Council of Ministers’ decision to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which turned into a global epidemic, on the 14th of March 2020 and the partial curfew of 22 March 2020, the Real Estate Commission reported that applications were postponed from 16 March until the next government announcement.

Kibris Postasi