The Ministry of Health has announced that antibody tests for Covid-19 would be permitted in all authorised state laboratories, provided a doctor requests the test.

A statement issued by the health ministry said that 200 free testing kits for the ELISA test had been given to the ministry by medical companies and pharmaceutical warehouses that will import the test kits.

According to the results, it had been deemed appropriate that these kits be imported.

Yeniduzen