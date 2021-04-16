Near East University has signed an agreement to produce a protective nasal spray which prevents the spread of Covid-19 with its project partner Italian company MAGI.

One produced in Turkey, the spray will be available in the TRNC and Turkic Republics.

The protective spray, which can be applied in the nose and mouth gives two-way protection by preventing SARS-CoV-2 virus from binding to the cells in the upper respiratory tract while also killing off viruses

The Protective Nasal Spray, developed in partnership with the Near East University, Perugia University, European Biotechnology Association (EBTNA) and the Italian MAGI Group, has been in use in Italy since February in the fight against Covid-19.

Natural Ingredients

The nasal spray contains natural ingredients derived from extracts of olive leaf, which has receptor-blocking, anti-viral and anti-oxidant properties when applied through the nose and mouth. No side effects have been discovered in laboratory and human trials which were conducted in Italy and in the TRNC.

At risk groups are being targeted to protect them from infection by applying the spray, creating a physical defence barrier and also preventing the spread of viruses by killing them on site.

Yeniduzen