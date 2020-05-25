The Anglo-Turkish Association is having a fundraiser to improve buildings for a children’s special needs school in Karakum. Their efforts have been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we would like to share some of the text the Association sent us, in order to help with the fund raising. There are several ways of doing this if you would like to help, including visiting their page on the gofundme.com website.

Refurbishment of the Activity Room & Construction of new Toilet Facilities at the Mentally Handicapped & Special Needs Children’s School in Karakum

Whilst every intention was to commence work on this project in late April early May due to the Coronavirus-19 outbreak in Northern Cyprus our anticipated start and completion dates have had to be revised. We can report that Tenders for the works involved have been sent to numerous builders, returned, evaluated and a decision as how we will proceed will be issued shortly. However due to escalating costs of the works involved compared to our initial budget forecast at the end of 2019 combined with a decline in Association finances due to a fall in subscriptions payments, donations, other sources of income, our Association supporting struggling charities during the Coronavirus-19 pandemic, etc. Our Association does not have the funds available to be able to commence work on this Charity Project without the HELP and assistance of our members and the wider public both in Northern Cyprus, the UK and beyond showing benevolence and kind heartedness towards the children of the school by donating to the Associations Fundraising Campaign

In Northern Cyprus (TRNC) a country the world chooses to ignore, be it Cath, Merve, Dougan, Ermal, Hasret, Peter or little Eyyup they all need the opportunity to be treated as human beings and not forgotten about. With a little bit of help who knows what little Eyyup can grow up to be by reaching for his star!

98,400TL is needed by 30th June 2020 to give Eyyup and his school friends the activity room and toilets & washroom they deserve.

PLEASE DONATE as much or as little as you can afford!

Thank you

Why June 30th, simple; building works can commence in the summer months and be completed and used by the Special Needs Children including little Eyyup before the Autumn &Winter arrives.

Nearly 20 years ago the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus – Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk – İngiliz Derneği donated both funds and play equipment to the Mentally Handicapped & Special Needs Children’s School in Karakum situated in Kyrenia (Girne) Northern Cyprus , a worthwhile cause you may think! However these special children have, as time goes by, been able to use these items on a daily basis less and less – the reason, ‘the classroom’ where these special children who develop, learn and grow-up through playing with this equipment is in a very poor state of health.

We have been approached by the Mentally Handicapped & Special Needs Children’s School in Karakum and asked by them to redecorate the activity room they use, so that their special children can once again ‘have some special time!

However; upon investigation, we discovered that whilst their activity room is important to the School, due to its current condition it can only be used for less than quarter of an hour a day, if at all – this is because of the rising damp walls which results in a continual health problem for all those who use the room for any great length of time. Neither or less, this room is used to the delight of these disadvantaged children whenever they can, to see their faces when at play in this room is a joy to behold by anyone who witnesses it. These Special Children are oblivious to their health risks because all they want to do is play!

If this important room was re-decorated or if earth was removed from around the exterior walls of the room the underlying problem would not go away, just resurface in a very short time.

For this reason our Association, after taking professional advice has decided that drastic action needs undertaking for the sake and benefit of these Special Children who are less privileged than our own children.

To make a donation, please click below on the following websites:

www.angloturkishassociation.com

uk.gofundme.com

THANK YOU! Anglo-Turkish Association