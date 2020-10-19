Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades contacted Ersin Tatar by telephone and congratulated him on his election as president.

He said that he respected the choice made by the Turkish Cypriots of their new leader.

Anastasiades said that he hoped to meet him as soon as possible so that they can get to know each other and added that he is ready to work with him to solve the Cyprus problem.

Following which, Anastasiades contacted the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, and briefed her about the two leaders’ intention to meet. Spehar said she would make all necessary arrangements to this end.

Greek Cypriot daily ‘Cyprus Mail’ reports that Anastasiades also telephoned Mustafa Akinci to thank him for his cooperation and the efforts he made regarding the Cyprus negotiations and that he would remain in touch. Akinci said that he would be at the disposal of the two leaders regarding their efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail