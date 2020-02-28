Anadolu jet has applied a discount to its airfares to and from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to Turkey.

According to the decision announced by AnadoluJet, tickets purchased until 1 March will cost ₺1 plus taxes.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that Turkish Airlines (THY) has decided to apply the discounted airfare prices for North Cyprus following extensive discussions with THY officials at the North Cyprus headquarters.

“Special arrangements have been made for the TRNC. Tickets booked from March 29, 2020 to October 24, 2020 to Turkey from Ercan or from Ercan from Turkey have been arranged so that the airfare will cost 1TL plus taxes”, the Prime Minister announced.

BRTK