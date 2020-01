Alsancak Municipality, has issued a series of mobile phone numbers that the public can use to call for assistance in the event of problems caused by flooding. The municipal teams are ready, the council said.

The lines will be open 24/7. WhatsApp notice line 05488787070 and 05488705577, 05488705585, 05488705574, 05488705568, 05488705583, 05488705584, 05488705567, The Alsancak Mayor Firat Ataser phone number 0542854238.

Yeni Duzen