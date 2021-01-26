In light of the spike in local cases of the coronavirus, all schools in the country will switch to online education from tomorrow, Minister of National Education and Culture Olgun Amcaoğlu has announced.

Amcaoğlu said that preparations have been made for distance education.

Noting that only 53% of pupils are attending classes in primary schools today, Amcaoğlu said, “When only half of the students go to school, you cannot say ‘I have achieved face-to-face education“, Amcaoğlu reiterated that as of tomorrow, all schools will end face-to-face tuition and switch to online education.

Kibris Postasi