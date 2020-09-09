In the wake of increased Covid-19 infections, both local and imported, a snap decision by the Supreme Committee on Communicable Diseases was made to close all schools until 1 October.

According to the decision announced today, schools, except for private education institutions and kindergartens, are now closed until October 1.

it was stated that “all educational institutions activities, (including private teaching institutions, study centres, course places), except for private education institutions and kindergartens (0-3 years old), will be postponed until October 1, 2020“.

Yeniduzen