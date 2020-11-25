The Turkish Cypriots will not stop “until every square metre” of Varosha is reopened, President Ersin Tatar said.

Over 300 Greek Cypriots had applied to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) for the return of their properties in Varosha, Tatar said in an interview with Turkish daily ‘Turkiye’.

“It is time to draw a new roadmap regarding Varosha”, he said. “We don’t want to waste any more time, so the Greek Cypriots must sit down and reflect on their own mistakes”.

“We have proven to everyone that we want to do something about Varosha, more than anyone else actually”, Tatar added, saying that he would continue “until the last square metre” of Varosha was opened.

“Those who oppose us must realise they are not the holders of universal truth. So, from now on we will do what we think is right”, he said.

President Tatar, without saying when, added that soon, he would be meeting Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades again.

The two Cypriot leaders came together for the first time earlier this month in a meeting Tatar described as social. “Whatever you call these meetings… the only reality is that conditions have now changed”, he said.

