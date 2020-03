Foreign tourists in North Cyprus are being sent back to their countries by chartered flights in association with the tourist agents’ and hoteliers’ association, because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The majority of the seven confirmed cases in North Cyprus are foreign and all tourists, except those in quarantine, will be sent back to their countries.

It is expected that by next Thursday there will be no tourists left in the 200-300 bed hotel rooms in the TRNC.

Kibris