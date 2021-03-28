The all-day curfew, which began at 10pm on Saturday is in effect today until 5am on Monday morning.

Yeniduzen reports that the capital Nicosia, is as calm as any suburb today.

All businesses are closed on Sundays, except for pharmacies, bakeries and petrol stations.

There is a curfew between 10pm and 5am on weekdays and Saturdays.

Traveling to Nicosia and Kyrenia from other districts is subject to permission. Passenger transportation between Nicosia and Kyrenia districts is also prohibited. Only in-district passenger transportation is available in Nicosia and Girne districts.

Markets are open between 8am and 9pm every day except Sundays.

Retail and merchandising services, restaurants and all services sectors that are not specified as closed may open between 10am and 9pm.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom, [Currently travel from the UK is not permitted unless there is a legally permitted reason to do so. It is illegal to travel abroad from the UK for holidays, Ed.] Netherlands, Brazil, Denmark and Africa in the last 14 days will be allowed to enter the country provided that they remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The Council of Ministers, have also decided to establish a monitoring system using digital wristbands in order to begin three-day tourism for hotels from April 12.

