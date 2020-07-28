Prime Minister Ersin Tatar announced on Monday that all passengers arriving in North Cyprus will remain in isolation until their PCR results are announced.

Tatar was speaking after meeting with trade unions representing staff working at Ercan airport as well as the Kyrenia and Famagusta Ports and ports who staged a warning strike after the government refused to meet their demands.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu and Health Minister Ali Pilli.

Earlier on Monday, the six trade unions issued a press statement calling on the government to introduce a short quarantine for all arriving passengers until their second PCR test results are announced.

An agreement was later reached between the Prime Minister and the trade unions.

Tatar told reporters that stricter arrangements will be made to ensure that arriving passengers will remain in isolation at their hotels or their place of residence until their second PCR test carried out upon arrival comes back.

He said that arriving passengers will sign a declaration promising to isolate either at their hotels or places of residence until their test results give them the clear.

Tatar said that those violating the self-isolation rule will be subject to legal prosecution.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the TRNC had been successful in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“There is success. No one can cast a shadow on this success. While the world has been brought to its knees we managed this process successfully. Both the TRNC’s economy and financial system are standing. Of course, we needed to open to the world in order to keep the economy running during this process to normalisation,” he added.

