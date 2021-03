Staff at Albank staff will donate money to SOS Children’s Villages, Nicosia, to meet the needs of four children with special education needs for one year.

There are 222 children and young people residing at SOS Children’s Village, 22 of whom have special education needs.

Those who want to support SOS as a special education sponsor can call 0548 830 0449. Detailed information is available on 0392 225 7017.

BRT