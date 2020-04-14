Latest Headlines

Akinci’s Request for Covid-19 Meds From South Criticised

PM Ersin Tatar

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has criticised President Mustafa Akıncı for agreeing to take a consignment of medicine (Chloroquine) from the Greek Cypriot administration, even though North Cyprus did not really need the assistance.

Tatar called Akıncı’s step “unnecessary,” saying that they did not need the medication worth TL 35,000 ($5,174) from the Greek Cypriot side.

Ersin noted that Turkey would have stepped in to send medication for COVID-19 patients if the TRNC actually needed it.

Meanwhile, National Unity Party (UBP) representative Yasemin Öztürk also launched an attack on Akıncı, saying that the TRNC already had the same drug in stock.

Looking at the numbers, we can easily say that the TRNC Presidency has released this news just to make the Greek side look nice and that it is nothing but a handout,” she said.

Daily Sabah

