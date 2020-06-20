President Mustafa Akıncı, on Friday, called on all political party representatives to discuss the proposal to bring forward the presidential elections, currently slated for 11 October, to avoid problems in the event of a second wave of Covid-19.

It appears that his proposal has been rejected by the main political parties.

The presidential elections due to be held on 26 April, were suspended following the coronavirus pandemic. However, there have been no new cases of the virus recorded in North Cyprus for the last two months.

General Secretary of the ruling National Unity Party (UBP) Ersan Sener, said that October 11 was the predetermined date and that all preparations and planning have been done in anticipation of that date. He noted that it would take time for the people to recover financially and along with the success in the health sector, on that basis “that is why we insist on October 11”, he said.

The General Secretary for the opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Erdoğan Sorakın said that his party considered 11 October to be the most appropriate date for the elections because if the elections began on July 1,as suggested, there would be too many health risks. “We consider October 11 to be a more logical and realistic date, which was previously decided in parliament”.

TDP’s general secretary Khalil Hizal, said that his party had not decided on the issue as yet but his personal opinion was that the elections could be held earlier. “Holding the elections an hour earlier is important so that the country can see its future“, he said.

Residents of the Revival Party (YDP) leader Erhan Arıklı said that his party had already proposed holding elections earlier due to the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic in September and the possibility of another postponement. and beyond October 11. He said the elections were taking place in the summer months against his party’s wishes, as many of his voters were going to Turkey, but would still say “yes” to Akinci’s proposal to speed up the elections. He also said that he did not support a government reshuffle in the time being.

Democratic Party (DP) Secretary-General Afet Özcafer said that in the party’s view, it would be best to discuss the issue with health experts and set a date according to their views.

