The residents of Akıncılar/Lurucina village held a demonstration on Saturday, demanding a border checkpoint be opened to reach Lympia in south Cyprus.

This would make access to Larnaca Airport easier and avoid a detour.

The crowd gathered in the village square and then walked to the point where they wanted the crossing point to open.

Addressing the crowd, Akıncılar Mayor Hasan Barbaros said: “My dear villagers are respected supporters and valuable press members who are always with us. First of all, I would like to thank you on behalf of myself and the initiative for your support for the struggle we started to open a crossing point between Lurucina and Lympia”.

Stating that Akıncılar/Lurucina has diminished every day for the last 46 years, he said that the village had turned into a dead-end street due to its geographical location. This was what prompted the Akıncılar-Lurucina Border Initiative .

Barbaros continued his statement as follows:

“The opening of the border between Lurucina and Limia is not only for the people of Akıncılar.” Emphasising that it is important for all people in the North and South, Mayor Barbaros said, “A border crossing opened here will facilitate the transition of approximately 60,000 people living in the surrounding villages in the south to the North. Those living in villages between Central Mesarya and Nicosia – Larnaca will have easier access. The road for those who want to reach Larnaca Airport, from the South to Ercan Airport will be shortened. This gateway will benefit the people on both sides of the buffer zone.”

Calls For Support From Community Leaders

Mayor Barbaros stated that they want both Cypriot community leaders to deal with the border opening issue as part of their often-declared intentions to create confidence building measures (CBM).

“The most important fact is that it brings the two communities closer. We expect respect and support for our will and determination in this direction.”

Barbaros concluded by saying that they called on theTurkish and Greek Cypriot authorities and the EU to hear their voices.

