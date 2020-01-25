President Mustafa Akinci, has sent a message of condolence for those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Turkey. President Akıncı said in his message:

“I was deeply saddened to learn that the loss of life and casualties of the earthquake at the epicentre of Elazig occurring in Turkey. I and the Turkish Cypriot people in the name of Allah, our brothers and sisters who lost their lives mercy, remaining behind, and I wish you all the Turkish nation condolences and patience.”

Kibris News Agency