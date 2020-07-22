President Mustafa Akıncı said that he has been receiving more death threats as the presidential elections approach.

The President said that he had reported these to the relevant authorities.

He said on social media “I do not know if there is another President with such a clear death threat in the world,” adding, “I am not the one of the ones who die every day. If it is time, I will die once, but I will never give up the struggle to have a humane, dignified life that my society deserves.”

Kibris Postasi