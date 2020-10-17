Supporters of democracy, self-determination and a solution to the Cyprus problem gathered in Nicosia on Friday evening, prior to the second round of the Presidential Elections to be held on Sunday.

Independent presidential candidate Mustafa Akıncı and CTP leader Tufan Erhürman attended the march with their followers.

Participants in the march shouted ‘Peace in Cyprus Cannot be Prevented’ slogan and gave a message of solidarity.

A large group attended the march including the leader of the Communal Democracy Party, Cemal Özyiğit, as well as other political party leaders who supported Akıncı; deputies from the CTP and TDP, mostly young people and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Yeniduzen