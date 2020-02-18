President Mustafa Akinci has criticized the meeting in Varosha/Maraş on Saturday. In particular the timing of the meeting which took place before the TRNC presidential elections to be held in April this year.

The meeting, organized by the Turkish Bar Association, was attended by Vice President Fuat Oktay, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay and other high level officials,

Akinci, who made a statement on social media, said that while the issue of Maraş should not be neglected, it would make sense to discuss the matter within the framework of international law, in a way that would contribute to the solution to the Cyprus problem.

He also criticised the coalition government for announcing the decision to take an inventory of Maraş this summer, without consulting the presidency.

Dialog