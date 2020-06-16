President Mustafa Akinci has expressed his concern over the spike in new cases of Covid-19 in Turkey, stressing: “Transport and communication in all areas with Turkey are undoubtedly vital, but we have a responsibility to protect the health of our people above all else. “

Turkey falls into Category A regulations for entry along with Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Germany, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Israel, Greece, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iceland, Taiwan.

The prerequisite for entry into the TRNC from those countries is a request for PCR testing of all passengers within 72 hours with a negative result.

In a post on social media, Akinci said: “While the daily number of cases of COVID-19 has been below a thousand, in recent days it has started to rise, approaching a thousand, then exceeding one thousand cases and today it has reached 1,495. cases. At the moment, an expert commenting on the situation on a live TV show assessed the situation as a worrying development. Are our scientific committees worried about July 1st? “

Akinci then said: “We are going through a period in which it is necessary and obligatory for health experts to express their views with a loud voice and we expect them to guide policy.“

Health experts and authorities sounded alarm on Sunday about a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections in Turkey as the country’s number of daily cases jumped back to the highest in nearly a month.

According to Health Ministry data, Turkey on Saturday recorded its largest number of daily new coronavirus cases since May 16 with 1,459 new infections. While the death toll continued to decline with 14 new fatalities, the spike in new cases triggered a fresh set of warnings by the country’s health experts and authorities.

Turkey’s number of daily new cases has been on a downward trend since April 21, with the health ministry reporting less than 1,000 daily figures for much of the last month. But in the last two days, Ankara has reported a surge in new infections. From 987 cases on June 11 to 1,459 cases on June 13, a more than 50% increase was observed in two days.

“Yesterday’s daily numbers show that the outbreak still continues to pose a serious threat,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday as he urged citizens not to ease up on following measures and precautions against contracting the virus.

