Latest Headlines

Akinci Complains to UNSG About Border Closures

42 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
North-Cyprus-News-Akinci
President Mustafa Akinci

President Mustafa Akıncı has sent a letter to the head of the EU Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and the UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres to draw attention to the Greek Cypriot side’s mistake of closing the four border checkpoints.

Akıncı on Thursday toured the Arasta pedestrian shopping area close to the Lokmacı [Ledera] crossing point, meeting with local shopkeepers.

Speaking during the visit, Akıncı vowed to do everything in his capacity for the reopening of the crossing points.

He said he hoped the decision would be reversed on Monday but he did not seem optimistic.

Cyprus News - Lokmaci crossing closed
Lokmaci Crossing Closed

The closure of the crossing points on the Greek Cypriot side is not a decision related to the coronavirus, but is due to different reasons,” Akıncı said, adding that it was not supported by the UN or the EU.

We’ve seen schools being shut in Italy but the carnival in Limassol was not cancelled. It’s disappointing and saddening to see the crossing points, particularly the Derinya and Aplıç crossing points which were opened after Mr Anastasiades and I put in so much effort, being closed, ” he added.

Akıncı also referred to the phone call with the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday about the issue of migrants, which he added was another excuse being made up by the Greek Cypriot side.

North Cyprus News - Syrian Migrants“The migrants arrive in the south in small boats and in few numbers. In no way is there a policy whereby Turkey is deliberately sending migrants to Cyprus. These people do not cross south through the crossings but through gaps along the border. As I’ve said earlier it is out of the question for us to organise and send these people across the dividing line, ”Akıncı added.

He warned the shopkeepers about taking necessary precautions against the virus and said that tourist arrivals could drop this year due to the virus.

We all need to be patient and careful,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesman Barış Burcu announced later on Thursday that the president had sent letters to the head of the EU Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and the UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres to draw attention to the mistake of the decision taken by the Greek Cypriot side.

Burcu said the letters had been handed over to the Director of the EU Support Office Arttu Makipaa to be handed to the EU Commission and sent to the Good Offices Mission Office in Nicosia to be delivered to the UN Secretary-General.

BRTK

Related Articles

Photo of Varosha Property Owners Urged to Register With IPC

Varosha Property Owners Urged to Register With IPC

12 hours ago
Photo of Former Health Minister Queries Hospital Donation Campaign

Former Health Minister Queries Hospital Donation Campaign

20 hours ago
Photo of Cypriots Unite Demanding Reopening of Four Check Points

Cypriots Unite Demanding Reopening of Four Check Points

20 hours ago
Photo of Nicosia Shopkeepers Petition to Reopen Crossing Points

Nicosia Shopkeepers Petition to Reopen Crossing Points

20 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker