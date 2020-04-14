Latest Headlines

Akinci Calls His Critics’ Comments ‘Unbelievable’

1 hour ago
85 Less than a minute
North-Cyprus-News-President-Akinci
President Mustafa Akinci

President Mustafa Akinci has said that the coronavirus epidemic is a common enemy that threatens all of humanity, which must fight together against pandemic.

In a written statement responding to his critics for accepting medical help from South Cyprus, Akinci said that “there must be no discrimination in this struggle, not just a separation between Turks and Greeks and Christians and Muslims.”

Noting that the need for the drugs was addressed by Turkish Cypriot members of the bi-communal Technical Health Committee who are also doctors, Akinci added: “I really don’t know what to say about some comments made after my statement that we will be sent 2,000 units of drugs produced in southern Cyprus. It’s unbelievable how much hatred and enmity some people can accumulate even in such times”.

Afrika

