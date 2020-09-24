Latest Headlines

Akinci and UNSG Guterres to Hold Teleconference

President Mustafa Akinci – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

President Mustafa Akinci will hold a teleconference on Friday, October 2 with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

It was stated that the UN Secretary-General, as part of his annual contacts in New York with Heads of State during the UN General Assembly, will make his contacts via teleconference this year because of Covid-19.

During his teleconference with President Akinci it is expected that they will exchange views on the Cyprus issue and the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Kibris Postasi

