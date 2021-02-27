Ercan Airport taxi drivers are saying that they are on the breadline having been unable to work since March 2020, Yeniduzen reports.

Since flights were restricted, the government permitted only 12 taxis to operate without using the meter and they are only permitted to take two passengers a day, the drivers claimed.

One taxi driver said: “The taxi driving sector is the hardest-hit sector. Nobody helped us. We held a protest in November, government officials talked to us, we told us about our problems…..We take 12 people from every plane that arrives. There are 36 taxis in Ercan, 70 people work here and we are all being driven into poverty”.

