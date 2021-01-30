An increase in cases of Covid-19 among staff at Ercan Airport has prompted the Air Traffic Controllers Union (HTKS) to demand that airport staff be vaccinated without delay. The union said they would act to protect themselves if they were not vaccinated.

A communication to the government from the union is as follows:

Emergency Call to the Government

Since March 2020, when the first cases of Covid-19 were seen, all personnel at Ercan Airport continued to serve ambulance flights, military and state flights, transit and local civil air traffic, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, putting their health at risk.

Recently, due to the general poor progress of our country, there has been an increase in the cases of Covid-19 in the personnel working at Ercan Airport. The state is obliged by public law to provide a healthy working environment for its personnel. For this reason, the Government, which is the first-degree enforcer of the laws, is obliged to ensure that all personnel who provide essential services are primarily vaccinated in order to prevent disruption to government services. Otherwise, personnel who think their health is at risk will have to take their own precautions and aviation services will start to be disrupted. I bring to your attention.

President of HTKS Board of Directors

Cem Kapısız

Yeniduzen