An agreement has been made with South Cyprus to reopen border crossing points as far as the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic permits, Kibris Postasi reports.

Presidential Spokesperson Dr. Berna Çelik Doğruyol issued a statement saying that during a meeting held on March 19 to discuss confidence building measures in the presence of the UN Chief of Mission Elizabeth Spehar, Special Representative Ergün Olgun and Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyannis, it was suggested that border checkpoints should reopen.

To this end, the Bilateral Health Technical Committee was instructed to create a road map as soon as possible by harmonising the current legislation to combat the coronavirus epidemic and to open all inland border checkpoints.

The Bilateral Technical Committee on Economic and Commercial Affairs stated that both sides had been adversely affected by the pandemic and it was cooperating and working to alleviate the economic situation. “In this context, the work which has begun to return to normal conditions will be continued resolutely, in coordination with our governments“, a statement said.

