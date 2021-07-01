Minister of Health Ünal Üstel has said that the age for vaccinating against Covid-19 has now fallen to 18 years, Kibris Postasi reported.

He said that 209,021 doses of vaccine had been administered throughout the country and the target was to vaccinate 70 percent of the population in order to fully open the country.

Üstel also emphasised that it was important to test for new variants of the coronavirus.

The health minister said, “We need to complete the vaccinations quickly, because the third [booster] doses are coming, we must prepare ourselves…”

Üstel said that vaccines had been sent from the EU and then went on to thank Turkey for its contributions of vaccines.

He pointed out that Turkey had sent approximately 350,000 doses of vaccine, and that another 150,000 doses of vaccine would be delivered.

“We would like to thank the Motherland Turkey. Every time we went, they didn’t turn us away, we asked for one, our homeland gave us two… Our homeland is the Republic of Turkey… We don’t have any other interlocutors…” he said.

Rise in Covid Case Numbers In South

Pointing to the increasing cases of the coronavirus in Southern Cyprus, Minister Üstel said , “Since the south suddenly opened the doors in an uncontrolled way, their number of cases increased… It is now in the orange category… It may come to the agenda to close the border as soon as it goes into the red category”.

Kibris Postasi