Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kudret Ozersay, has sent a letter to the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stating that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was a “country in the world in which no new case of the Covid-19 coronavirus has appeared for 22 days”.

Ozersai briefed the WHO official on the fight against Covid-19 that began in North Cyprus from March 10 onwards, following the instructions of the international organization. He noted that as of May 8, 108 cases had been identified and four people had died, while all those infected with Covid-19 had already been discharged. Noting that from May 4 the government had begun to gradually relax the measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus. Ozersay wrote the following:

“I urge the WHO, whose mission is to serve the health interests of all mankind, to accept this significant success of the unrecognized TRNC against Covid-19, without discriminating on the basis of political interests on such a health issue. I demand that the statistics and experiences of the Turkish Cypriots be added to the official data of the WHO “.

Vatan