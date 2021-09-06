According to the decision taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee on September 1, the AdaPass application, which began as a pilot scheme in Nicosia, is now being used in all districts as of today, Monday, 6 September, BRT reported.

The pass, which provides proof of Covid testing and vaccination status, will be needed in order to enter most venues, shops, salons, gyms and events. The AdaPass is mandatory for persons aged 18 and above.

Businesses listed by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee must register for AdaPass, the system that electronically inquires about people’s test and vaccination status. On the other hand, unspecified sectors can also register on demand.

Sectors To Be Registered

Sectors that need to be registered are bars and clubs, taverns, cafes, restaurants, supermarket, internet cafe, bet office, night club, barber, hairdresser, beauty salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops, sectors that will organise collective events, stores-boutiques, cinema-theatre halls, concert-exhibition venues, indoor sports halls, indoor swimming pools, hotels, casinos, youth camps, wedding-engagement-circumcision ceremonies, bingo, indoor playgrounds for children and places of worship.

Vaccinated people can enter the places mentioned above with a 72-hours PCR/Antigen test.

Unvaccinated People

Unvaccinated people may enter certain venues provided they have a 7-day PCR/Antigen test.

The venues are as follows: Indoor team gyms, indoor fitness centres, hotel/casino, bar/club, indoor/outdoor team sports, youth camps, wedding with dinner or cocktails, collective dances/ceremonies/music, nightclub, boxing/wrestling training…

Entry Into North Cyprus

In the meantime, according to the decision taken by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee on September 1, QR codes will now be sought from people who wish to enter the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus using air, sea and land checkpoints.

People who do not add their information to the site and do not receive a QR code will not be able to enter the country.

*On the other hand, its was reported by Yeniduzen that, according to another statement from the Ministry of Health, those who have trouble registering with the Ada Pass system for passengers coming to the island will be able to fly without registering with the Ada Pass system until Monday, September 13.

KKTC citizens who log in to the site will need to bring AdaPass, Turkish citizens’ Healthpass, EU citizens’ Greenpass and UK citizens’ NHS QR code documents as they will be checked upon entry to the country.

Citizens of other countries are required to add their valid vaccination cards and/or PCR test results to the section specified in the application and bring the attached documents with them as they will be checked upon entry to the country.

BRTK