UBP Secretary-General Ersan Saner, who has been temporarily appointed as leader of the UBP and Prime Minister made a statement following the controversial decision to postpone the second round of the leadership contest for ten months.

He said that the two deputies who were due to go head to head in the second round of the leadership contest had waived their candidacies and put personal interest aside in the interests of the people.

Saying that “no one should heed the speculations and false claims”, Saner stated that the two deputies will continue to serve the party, the country and the public in the coming years.

“We successfully completed the first round and our two most valuable deputies, Dr. Faiz Sucuoğlu and Mr. Hasan Taçoy won the right to compete in the second round.

“However, when the possibility of polarisation emerged during the second round, which our two friends engaged in a very level and friendly process and it was determined that this could harm the unity and solidarity of our party, our Party Assembly Group gathered and the necessary statements to the press after the evaluation made with the participation of Mr. Zorlu Töre, who took over our Council Presidency.

“Nobody should heed the speculations and false claims,” he said.

Yeniduzen