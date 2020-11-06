There have been “interventions” in both the Presidential elections and the UBP National Congress, deputy for the People’s Party (HP) Kudret Özersay said on social media.

“External interventions in institutions and election processes gradually narrow the field of politics in the country and make politics meaningless,” he added.

Noting that it was not up to him to speak about the UBP’s internal affairs but what had come to pass was “no domestic issue“. Neither the UBP nor the Turkish Cypriot people deserved recent events, said Özersay.

He said that public institutions have been harmed and democratic processes have been devalued. Özersay said the following:

“One political party yesterday, another political party tomorrow, another institution the next day, another election.

“Political parties are indispensable for the administration of the country and democracy. It is not for us to speak about the internal affairs of a party, but it seems that this situation is no longer an internal issue. Neither the UBP nor the Turkish Cypriot people deserve what has happened recently. Now, no one should say “they invited this situation themselves” or similar words. The issue is not simple enough to be passed over by saying ‘oh, it is serious’. Institutions are damaged, democratic processes are devalued, and people’s will is trivialized”.

