In South Cyprus, 632 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and six people have died. It was reported that the deceased were five males and one female between the ages of 79 and 90.

It was also stated that all of the patients who died had other chronic diseases.

To date, the total number of positive cases in the south has increased to 22,651 and the number of patients lost to 125.

Meanwhile, in North Cyprus 19 cases of the coronavirus were detected, 12 of which were local. One person has died.

Mahmut Boral (84), who had a number of chronic health conditions and was being treated for Covid-19, died in the intensive care unit.

This brings the number of coronavirus deaths in North Cyprus to seven.

The statement made by the Ministry of Health is as follows:

“The 84-year-old patient named Mahmut Boral died in the intensive care unit. In addition, the patient had heart failure, hypertension, a pacemaker, chronic lung disease and pulmonary edema“.

