The Ministry of Health has published a revised list of travel restrictions and categories of countries, formulated according to the latest epidemiological data from each country. The new categories will come into force at 23.59 on 29 August 2020.

The Ministry of Health has updated the list of countries included in the high risk countries for Covid-19. Specifically, seven of the eight countries that were in category A were transferred to B, and one to C. Also seven countries were relegated from category B to C.

According to the new data, those belonging to category A and B will undergo a PCR test upon entering North Cyprus and those belonging to category C countries, will be placed in mandatory quarantine for 14 days in locations designated by the Ministry of Health. Under the new regulation, Malta, Australia, India, the Netherlands, Andorra, Tunisia, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates have been added to category C, for which quarantine will be mandatory.

The countries that have been relegated from category A to category B are Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Switzerland, Japan and Poland. Meanwhile, Georgia has been upgraded from category B to category A, while Sweden has been transferred from category C to B.

It should be noted that Turkey remains in category B as before. The revised list of the Ministry of Health with the countries is:

Category A: Estonia, Finland, South Korea, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Maldives, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, New Zealand, Canada, Thailand, Georgia.

Category B: Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Switzerland, Iceland, Japan, Poland, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Monaco, Vatican, San Marino, Rwanda, Uruguay, China, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore, Greece, Turkey Kuwait, UK, Sweden.

Category C: United States, Brazil, Argentina, Serbia, Montenegro, Portugal, Luxembourg, Romania, India, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mexico, Egypt, Pakistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Iraq, Spain, France, Bulgaria, Algeria, Australia, Morocco, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Malta, Croatia, The Netherlands, Andorra, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Ukraine, Bahrain Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Additionally, those who belong to category A and enter North Cyprus from the south, should have a negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours and will be able to enter the TRNC through the border checkpoints without undergoing a new test or being quarantined. Those who do not submit a PCR test, will undergo a PCR test and will be able to enter North Cyprus only through the Metehan/Agios Dometios and Beyarmudu/Pergamos checkpoints. These individuals will be quarantined in the TRNC until they have their results and the cost of the test will be borne by them.

Also, for those entering North Cyprus from Turkey from category A countries, the regulations in force for category B will apply.

For people who work, study or receive treatment in south Cyprus, or go to the south for other reasons, they will have to undergo a PCR test only once and will be able to continue coming and going to south Cyprus, as stated in the decision .

The Ministry of Health states that after consultation with the Ministry of Interior, it was decided that nightclub workers in North Cyprus from Category B countries will be required to remain in quarantine for seven days even if they have come from Turkey and have been quarantined there for two weeks. Also, those who enter North Cyprus from category C countries, will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Pyla Citizens

All citizens residing in Pyla, will be able to move freely to and from North Cyprus provided they have undergone a PCR test with a negative result the first time they cross the border.

Diplomatic Mission Staff

Staff employed in diplomatic missions in Cyprus, such as the UN, the EU, the British Bases, but also other international organisations, should attach the results of a negative PCR test only during their first crossing into North Cyprus. Random testing will also be performed on these individuals.

Children aged five and under do not require PCR tests.

