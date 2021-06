A 52-year-old man who was being treated for Covid-1 since May 3 at the Pandemic Hospital, died at midnight last night, Yeniduzen reported.

Chief Physician Dr. Erol Uçaner told the newspaper that the patient had been receiving treatment for Covid for a long time and that he had been a diabetic, but had had no other chronic diseases.

This brings the number of deaths from Covid-19 to 34.

Yeniduzen