On Friday morning, 5,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied by the EU, will be sent across the border to North Cyprus, Kibris Postasi Reported.

All border checkpoints will open on Friday and persons may cross provided they can produce a negative antigen test or PCR test certificate taken within seven days of crossing.

Ledra Palace, Beyarmudu, Akyar, Metehan, Bostancı, Lokmacı, Yeşilırmak, Derinya and Aplıç border crossing points will open tomorrow.

Kibris Postasi