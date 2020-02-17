A fully equipped and modern capacity hospital will be built in Nicosia, the Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

Minister Koca announced the plans for the new hospital while visiting the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu state hospital on Saturday.

He was accompanied by TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli during the tour of Nicosia State Hospital.

Speaking during the visit, the Turkish health minister said that they were aware that the TRNC needed a new hospital.

He said that work on building a new 500-bed capacity hospital was underway.

“We are planning a hospital which is fully equipped and which has the necessary human resources and technical infrastructure to carry out organ transplants so that there won’t be a need to transfer patients to other hospitals”, Koca noted.

BRTK