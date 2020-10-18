Former President Mustafa Akıncı made a statement after the election results became clear, pointed out that this result was “created” and wished “the creators” good luck.

Akıncı’s statement is as follows:

“I always said what happened in these elections, I will not repeat it. I guess no one has seen what happened. If we say that this was a choice made under normal conditions, we would not be telling the truth. Good luck to Mr Tatar. This result was created, achieved. You know what was done to achieve this result and those who did it succeeded. Good luck to Mr. Tatar. I called him, his phone was busy and could not reach him.

“For me, it is the end of my 45 years of political life, a process. It is a conclusion that our people reach under various factors, we must accept this result and wish it to be beneficial. I wish good luck to Mr. Tatar, I wish him outstanding success. I would like to thank the Turkish Cypriot people, and I would like to thank everyone who has devoted themselves to us.

“I generally do not object, I always respect the results, but I am not afraid to say how the results were achieved.”

Pointing out that the election resulted with a small difference, Akıncı emphasized the need to pay attention to the regions where the difference lies.

Yeniduzen