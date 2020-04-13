Latest Headlines

449 People Arrested For Curfew Violations

55 mins ago
Police Enforce Curfew

A total of 449 people have violated the curfew and 12 businesses were open despite the ban. Two people who violated the quarantine rules were arrested.

Police released data on the number of violations recorded in the past week. The highest number was in Famagusta with 127 incidents.

According to the Police Press Officer, during the patrols carried out by the police to monitor the partial curfew, throughout the country until 6 am to 6 pm, it was determined that a total of 315 people violated the curfew, 134 people, were found on the streets after 9pm when the full curfew began, 12 people kept their businesses open despite the ban and two people violated the quarantine rules.

The persons in question were arrested.

