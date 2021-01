Health Minister Minister Pilli has said that 38 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 34 of whom are local. He said that nine cases were in Nicosia, 14 in Kyrenia and 14 in Famagusta.

Two people have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 2,109 and 14 people have died from the disease.

Yeniduzen