A 35-year-old woman has been found dead in student dormitories in Gemikonağı.

Muwana Liamu Ndulubila, who was living in the dormitory in Gemikonağı, was found dead in her room at around 9.30 this morning

A statement by the Police Press Officer said that the initial examination of Ndulubila’s body did not show any signs of assault, and the exact cause of death would be determined by autopsy.

The police investigation continues.

Kibris Postasi