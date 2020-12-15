LGC News logo

349 Cases Of Covid-19 And Four Deaths in South

  • 7 hours ago

North Cyprus News - PCR TestSouth Cyprus, has reported 349 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and four people have died from the virus. All four patients were elderly, aged between 85-96 years.

The total number of cases in the south is now 15,450 and there have been 105 deaths.

In North Cyprus, eight people tested positive for the coronavirus. Health Minister Ali Pilli stated that one case was a ferry passenger who arrived in the country, one positive case arrived in the country illegally and was caught trying to cross the border to the south. One was a contact of a previously detected case and the remaining five cases were local.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 1,278 and six people have died.

Yeniduzen

